The Irish American Information Service is a non-profit organization with headquarters in Washington DC. Journalists with the IAIS provide up-to-the-minute objective coverage of political news as it happens in Ireland, particularly in relation to the search for peace in the North. This, along with news already posted on the World Wide Web, allows us to provide a competitive newswire service which is first with breaking news to the American public via the Internet.
The IAIS is a 501 (c) 3 organization funded entirely by contributions and subscriptions. All contributions to the IAIS are tax-deductible. To contribute, please make checks payable to IRISH AMERICAN INFORMATION SERVICE, at 505 S East St, Culpeper VA 22701
You can contact the IAIS at the above address (phone:202-543 5697)
or e-mail<a href="mailto:gkennedy@iais.org">gkennedy@iais.org</a>
